Celebrate Julia Michaels’ Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, November 13, is Julia Michaels’ birthday.

Born Julia Carin Cavazos, the American singer and songwriter turns 25 years old today.

Julia Michaels got her start writing songs for massive music stars, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Gwen Stefani. But she started leveraging her songwriting talents to her advantage, and began working as a solo artist.

Michaels is best known for her hit songs like “Issues,” “Carry Me,” which she performed with Kygo, “Heaven,” which appeared on the “50 Shades Freed” soundtrack, and “I Miss You.” She’s also featured in Keith Urban’s 2018 hit “Coming Home.”

And while Julia Michaels is a relatively new artist, she’s already been nominated for two Grammys: Song of the Year for “Issues,” and Best New Artist.

But Michaels’ popularity extends far beyond the music world. She’s got almost 850,000 followers on Instagram and continues to rake in millions of downloads on Spotify. Check out some of her best photos below.