Sen. Cotton Wants ‘Unlimited’ Number Of Migrants As Long As They Live In MSNBC Anchor’s Apartment

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas made a deal with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle that he would support an “unlimited number of refugees” to the U.S. as long as Ruhle opened up her “fancy apartment” for the migrants.

Cotton, who is an immigration hawk, made the pledge in a Twitter exchange over the weekend.

The lawmaker tweeted, “I applaud the administration’s efforts to fix our broken asylum system. Individuals with valid asylum claims should apply in their home countries or a safe third country, not by showing up at our border.”

Ruhle replied snarkily, “In a perfect world, they would send hand written notes on letter press & fill out the necessary paper work with fountain pens.”

“But here on planet Earth many asylum seekers are fleeing grave, life threatening situations,” Ruhle continued. “They are running for their lives.”

Cotton responded to Ruhle, saying he would support “an unlimited number of refugees as long as they live in your fancy apartment building & your rich Manhattan neighborhood.”

“Planet Earth thanks you for your virtue-signaling,” Cotton sniped.

Cotton is one of Trump's most ardent supporters in the U.S. Senate for a border wall.

There is currently a migrant caravan traveling toward the southern U.S. border.