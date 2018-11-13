With Hate Crimes Dropping Against Muslims, Whites Face More Than Hispanics

White people constituted a greater number of victims of hate crimes versus Hispanics and attacks against Muslims decreased in 2017, according to data released by the FBI Tuesday.

Over 7,000 hate crime incidents took place in 2017, with 4,000 of those taking place against individuals even as crime across the United States continued to drop, according to the FBI’s annual results of its Uniform Crime Reporting Program. A hate crime could be something as serious as a violent attack against an individual or an act of vandalism against a piece of property, like robbery or arson. (RELATED: DC Police Investigating Mob’s Protest At Tucker Carlson’s House As ‘Suspected Hate Crime)

Based on the bureau’s analysis, an overwhelming amount of the hate crimes committed were because of an individual’s race or ethnicity — 59 percent — whereas sexual orientation was 15.8 percent and “gender-identity bias” was 1.6 percent.

Nearly half, 48.6 percent, of victims had perpetrators motivated by anti-black or black bias, according to the FBI.

Yet 17.1 percent were victims of what the agency calls “anti-White bias” — far greater than victims of anti-Hispanic or Latino bias at 10.9 percent.

The nation’s law enforcement agencies reported a total of 8,828 individuals fell victim to hate crimes in 2017, according to the agency.

While hate crimes generally rose 17 percent in 2017, anti-Muslim violence declined 11 percent to 273 incidents. White Americans suffered more violence than American Muslims, according to the data provided.

Jews, on the other hands, were the largest targets of all religious-based hate crimes at 58 percent — far greater than all other crimes combined.

The report constituted “a call to action — and we will heed that call,” Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in a statement. “The Department of Justice’s top priority is to reduce violent crime in America, and hate crimes are violent crimes. They are also despicable violations of our core values as Americans.”

Follow Joe on Twitter.