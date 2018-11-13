BREAKING: Pittsburgh Steelers Get Hit With Devastating News Over Star’s Holdout

David Hookstead | Reporter

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t report by the Tuesday deadline and won’t play a snap this season.

Well, there’s our official end to this saga. Is anybody surprised? I don’t think so. The writing has been on the wall for Bell not to report for a very long time at this point. He wants to get paid, the Steelers didn’t want to pay him, and here we are. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Superstar Reportedly Makes Decision If He Will Return To The Team)

Again, this shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on

Now, we find out just how smart of a gamble this was for Bell and the people advising him. If it works out, he’s about to get paid a sickening amount of cash and saved a season of hits on his body.

If it goes belly-up, then he’ll look like an absolute moron. We’ll now find out once we get to the offseason.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on

The good news for the Steelers is: they’re rolling right now. Even without Bell, they’re still winning. Of course, he’s still the kind of guy you want on the field. I just wouldn’t panic right now. It’ll be a crisis, however, if James Conner goes down.

Welcome to the NFL! Never a dull moment!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : leveon bell national football league pittsburgh steelers
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller