BREAKING: Pittsburgh Steelers Get Hit With Devastating News Over Star’s Holdout

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t report by the Tuesday deadline and won’t play a snap this season.

Le’Veon Bell is not reporting to the Steelers by the 4 pm deadline today and is now ineligible to play the remainder of the 2018 season, source tells ESPN. His season is over. Bell will become an unrestricted free agent this winter, when the bidding for his services will begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018

Well, there’s our official end to this saga. Is anybody surprised? I don’t think so. The writing has been on the wall for Bell not to report for a very long time at this point. He wants to get paid, the Steelers didn’t want to pay him, and here we are. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Superstar Reportedly Makes Decision If He Will Return To The Team)

Again, this shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jun 27, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

Now, we find out just how smart of a gamble this was for Bell and the people advising him. If it works out, he’s about to get paid a sickening amount of cash and saved a season of hits on his body.

If it goes belly-up, then he’ll look like an absolute moron. We’ll now find out once we get to the offseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Mar 10, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

The good news for the Steelers is: they’re rolling right now. Even without Bell, they’re still winning. Of course, he’s still the kind of guy you want on the field. I just wouldn’t panic right now. It’ll be a crisis, however, if James Conner goes down.

Welcome to the NFL! Never a dull moment!

