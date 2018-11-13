SPORTS BETTING: The Over/Under For The Chiefs Vs. Rams Game Is One Of The Highest In Vegas History

The odds have been set for the upcoming “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Chiefs and the Rams — and they’re astronomical.

The game, which is set to take place in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca next Monday, has been one of the most highly anticipated games of the regular season thus far. (RELATED: Some NFL Stars Wear Fitbits During Games. Some Of Their Stats Are Inhuman)

View this post on Instagram ZEUUUUUUUS A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Nov 12, 2018 at 8:57am PST

The Las Vegas SuperBook at Westgate opened up its betting odds on Sunday for the game — the over/under is officially set at 64, which is the highest since 1986, according to the ESPN Stats & Information research department.

View this post on Instagram TE TD x 2 A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Nov 12, 2018 at 2:38pm PST

And now for a few more stats: the Chiefs are the second highest scorers in the league right now and they average 35.3 points per game, with the Rams trailing not far behind at 33.5 per game.

Both teams are 9-1, as of Week 10. The Rams are favored only slightly, by one point. In other words, it’s going to be an insane game.

Follow Jena on Twitter