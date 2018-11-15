Jim Acosta Claimed Migrants Wouldn’t Climb Border, But They’re Doing Exactly That

Members of the migrant caravan are currently trying to climb over the U.S.-Mexico border wall, despite CNN’s Jim Acosta’s claim that they would not “be doing that.”

Last week during a testy exchange with President Donald Trump at a post-midterm press conference, Acosta debated the president on whether or not the migrant caravan is an “invasion.” The White House correspondent rejected the notion that members of the caravan would try to climb walls and fences to get into the United States as depicted in a Trump campaign ad.

“Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on, but they’re not going to be doing that,” Acosta claimed.

“They’re not actors,” Trump replied. “They weren’t actors. Well, no, it was true. Do you think they were actors? They weren’t actors. They didn’t come from Hollywood.”

“They’re hundred of miles away, though. They’re hundreds and hundreds of miles away,” Acosta shot back.

Despite Acosta’s assertion, Fox News reported on Thursday morning that dozens of members of the migrant caravan had arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana and were arrested for trying to cross illegally.

Photos show the reality of how illegal immigrants can and do jump the U.S. border fence:

Follow Amber on Twitter