Jim Acosta Claimed Migrants Wouldn’t Climb Border, But They’re Doing Exactly That

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Members of the migrant caravan are currently trying to climb over the U.S.-Mexico border wall, despite CNN’s Jim Acosta’s claim that they would not “be doing that.”

Last week during a testy exchange with President Donald Trump at a post-midterm press conference, Acosta debated the president on whether or not the migrant caravan is an “invasion.” The White House correspondent rejected the notion that members of the caravan would try to climb walls and fences to get into the United States as depicted in a Trump campaign ad.

“Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on, but they’re not going to be doing that,” Acosta claimed.

“They’re not actors,” Trump replied. “They weren’t actors. Well, no, it was true. Do you think they were actors? They weren’t actors. They didn’t come from Hollywood.”

“They’re hundred of miles away, though. They’re hundreds and hundreds of miles away,” Acosta shot back.

Despite Acosta’s assertion, Fox News reported on Thursday morning that dozens of members of the migrant caravan had arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana and were arrested for trying to cross illegally.

Photos show the reality of how illegal immigrants can and do jump the U.S. border fence:

Aerial view of Central American migrants moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, sitting over the US-Mexico border fence in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, on November 14, 2018. - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday he will visit the US-Mexico border, where thousands of active-duty soldiers have been deployed to help border police prepare for the arrival of a "caravan" of migrants. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)

TOPSHOT - Migrants, who claimed not to be part of the Central American migrants moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, argue with Defense Department officers after removing the barbed wire on the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, on November 14, 2018. - US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday he will visit the US-Mexico border, where thousands of active-duty soldiers have been deployed to help border police prepare for the arrival of a "caravan" of migrants. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)

TOPSHOT - A migrant, who claimed not to be part of the Central American migrants moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, walks on the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, on November 14, 2018. - US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday he will visit the US-Mexico border, where thousands of active-duty soldiers have been deployed to help border police prepare for the arrival of a "caravan" of migrants. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)

Central American migrants moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, are seen at the US-Mexico border fence in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, on November 14, 2018. - US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday he will visit the US-Mexico border, where thousands of active-duty soldiers have been deployed to help border police prepare for the arrival of a "caravan" of migrants. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)

