Star NFL QB Will Serve More Than A Thousand Underprivileged Kids For Thanksgiving

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going big when it comes to helping people this Thanksgiving.

TMZ reported the following:

The Carolina Panthers superstar is one-upping his own holiday tradition this year … buying a bunch of turkey dinners for 1,200 underprivileged children AND their families!! It’s all part of the 7th annual “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam”… a fun time full of games, music, face painting and balloon artists.

I love this from Newton. People can say whatever they want about his play on the field, but there’s no doubt doing something like this is a great gesture towards the community.

So many pro athletes end up in the news for all the wrong reasons. There are countless examples that a quick Google search will yield.

We need more examples of guys going above and beyond to help the less fortunate. That's something Cam has never struggled to do.

We need more examples of guys going above and beyond to help the less fortunate. That’s something Cam has never struggled to do.

Major props to Newton for taking that extra step to go above and beyond. I’d love to see more people follow this great example.

Well done!

