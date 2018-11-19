Cleveland Indians Unveil New Jerseys For 2019 MLB Season. The Changes May Come As A Surprise

In anticipation for the upcoming MLB season in 2019, the Cleveland Indians announced Monday that they will be wearing red jerseys for the first time since the 1970s.

We’re seein’ red in 2019! ???? Introducing our 2019 home alternates and home caps …https://t.co/yrP8hpV538#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/uMK63eeT5f — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 19, 2018

Conspicuously absent from the new jerseys is the famous “Chief Wahoo” logo. That’s because the Indians have decided to get rid of it. (RELATED: Man Stands On Colin Kaepernick Jersey During National Anthem)

Much like the Washington Redskins, the Indians have faced intense criticism in recent years over the supposed insensitivity of their name and logo.

Indians unveil new alternate home unis. 2019 will mark the first season since 1947 that Chief Wahoo isn’t on the Tribe’s uniforms https://t.co/wOmSX346oe pic.twitter.com/OexG2PgeLy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 19, 2018



Chief Wahoo has been an iconic symbol that has been worn by Indians players and fans for more than 71 years, but it appears that the franchise has finally bowed to the increasing pressure to change their logo.

While the Indians are keeping their name for now, it’s foolish to think that they won’t eventually bow to the same political correctness, and change that too.