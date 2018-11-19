Whoopi Goldberg Puts Khashoggi’s Murder On Trump’s Shoulder: ‘This Is How Things Build Up’

Whoopi Goldberg put blame for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on President Donald Trump’s shoulders, citing rhetoric like “fake news.”

The comments came Monday on ABC’s “The View” during a discussion about Trump’s interview Sunday with Fox News’ Chris Wallace and how the president is “seen as a beacon for repression.”

Sunny Hostin praised Wallace for calling out Trump over labeling the press “the enemy of the people” and blamed the president for when other dictators have done the same. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Criticizes Hillary Clinton Over Defense Of Bill Clinton’s Sexual Misconduct Accusations [VIDEO])

“Well I don’t think [Trump] has that kind of self-awareness. I think he also doesn’t have the type of self-awareness in terms of this ‘enemy of the people.'” Hostin explained. “You see dictators all over the world now parroting that phrase, ‘enemy of the people.’ You have the president of Syria saying, ‘Guess what? Enemy of the people, there’s fake news out there.'”

“You also have the sort-of right-wing government in Poland saying fake news is a real thing; the President of the United States is saying it,” she added. “These things that this president is saying — it’s very, very dangerous.”

Meghan McCain replied, “The fact that he doesn’t want to hear the audio of Jamal Khashoggi — I can imagine it’s quite brutal given the manner in which he was slaughtered, but … I was offended by the idea that ‘Oh, we aren’t going to address this, it’s too harsh.'”

“You’re the President of the United States of America, a journalist was slaughtered in cold blood and you don’t want to address it? That should also concern all of us,” she added.

“The fact that he [Trump] refuses to connect the two, himself to how people respond because, you know, this is a buildup. This is how things build up to slaughtering journalists, you know,” Goldberg responded. “And if you think that you actually have nothing to do with this, everybody knows you’re wrong. They all know you’re wrong.”