Celebrate Carly Rae Jepsen’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Carly Rae Jepsen’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 33-year-old singer's day, we scoured the internet and found some of her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Mission, British Columbia, the "Good Time" hitmaker first burst on to the entertainment scene in 2007 when she got a spot on the fifth season of "Canadian Idol," where she came in third place.

The exposure helped get her name out and the following year she released her debut studio album "Tug Of War." But it would be a few years before she would finally get that breakout song, which was "Call Me Maybe" in 2012. The pop song became a number one hit in eighteen countries and helped make her a worldwide celebrity.

Since that time, Jepsen's had similar success with hits like, "I Really Like You."

Recently, the pop star has been getting a lot of buzz for her latest single "Party For One" off her upcoming fourth album.

Here’s to hoping the next year is just as great as the last ones. Happy Birthday, Carly!