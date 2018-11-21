Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Donates Stunning Amount Of Money To California Wildfires Relief

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up his wallet to help with the California relief after the state was ravaged by wildfires.

Rodgers announced Wednesday that he would be donating a million dollars, and State Farm would donate one dollar up to a million dollars for ever tweet of #Retweet4Good.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

It’s no secret that I’m not exactly the biggest fan of Aaron Rodgers, and I’ve made no attempt to hide that fact. However, you sometimes have to tip your cap and acknowledge a good gesture when you see one. Rodgers and State Farm donating up to a combined $2 million is a generous move. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 11 Of The NFL Season)

There’s no question about that at all.

The people of California, which is where Rodgers is from, are hurting right now, and they need all the help they can get. Whether that’s donations of money, donations of supplies or time there on the ground helping out, they just need help.

I might hate Rodgers when he’s under center, but this is a great move that will go a long way in the effort of rebuilding.

Major props to Aaron Rodgers. Now go out there and tweet #Retweet4Good if you can.