Thanksgiving Is A Great Day For One Simple And Unexpected Reason

Thanksgiving is the second best day of football of the year, and that’s why it’s such a great day.

Now, I’m sure I just offended a ton of people with the sentence above, and you’re all going to be quick to jump in the comments to remind me that it’s about family. Sure, if we want to all feel a little joy in our hearts, then I guess we can pretend that’s the real reason we celebrate Thanksgiving.

However, as long as we’re living in reality, let’s acknowledge a large part of Thanksgiving’s eliteness as a holiday is the football aspect. Short of the Super Bowl, there’s no day that even compares when it comes to football content. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 11 Of The NFL Season)

The games start nice and early and go all day, with my Lions leading the opening charge against the Bears. It’s heaven for a football fan, and you can start drinking immediately. It’s not considered a sign of alcoholism if there’s football on. I read that somewhere in the Constitution.

Plus, we all know that eventually, you have to take the game outside with the family. Is it really a family event if you don’t remind everybody that your edge speed on the read option isn’t better than everybody else? I don’t think so.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to put my team on my back and use my golden arm to throw them to victory in the family games throughout the years. Now, I’ve also thrown us right into blowout losses, but that’s a story for a different time.

So, if you want to waste your time talking about boring stuff at Thanksgiving, then be my guest. The rest of us will do what our founding fathers wanted us to do — which is to pound beers, watch football and then dominate the other team in the family game.