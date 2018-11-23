Get This Small Gerber Knife For Just $10 Right Now

There’s no denying Gerber’s claim that the “L.S.T. is the smoothest of operators.” Small, light and extremely portable. It “just feels good and satisfying when you open and close the blade, which happens to be made of 400 series stainless steel.”

This knife measures at just 4.62″, or 2.65″ when closed. It typically costs $20, which is still quite the bargain. But at the moment it is half off, making it a mere $10:

Gerber LST Ultralight Knife, Fine Edge [46050] on sale for $9.99

Eighty-three percent of the customer reviewers gave this knife a perfect 5 star score. You’ll find comments like this knife “does one thing perfectly: supply a small, ultralight, safe (locking), two-inch, corrosion-free, reasonably durable, easily sharpened blade for light-duty tasks that you encounter throughout the day (cutting string, opening packages, etc.) or general use around a campsite.” (Patrickbn). Or “Gerber is one of the best brands of knives in the world. This one is the perfect size to carry in your pocket.” (Robert T. Mitton III). Or “Should be anyone’s go to ultra-light ultra-compact pocket knife” (Kevin).

Read more glowing reviews at the product description page here.

