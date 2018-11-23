The 6 Best TV Deals For Black Friday And Cyber Monday 2018

Black Friday is officially here. And while this day is known to most as a day for turkey digestion and Walking Dead-style mall mobs before the crack of dawn, the internet has paved us a way to a better, healthier, way to spend this glorious Friday.

Nothing gets a Black Friday crowd going like hot deals on big TVs, and Black Friday 2018 is chock full of excellent TV deals. But remember, not all TVs — or deals — are created equal. To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up the six best TV deals that you can take advantage of this Black Friday weekend without ever leaving the comfort of your cozy abode. It doesn’t get better than that, does it? So sit back, relax, and check out the five best TV deals going this Black Friday, in no particular order.

Oh, and remember, if you see a deal you like, you better act fast. These deals are only good as long as they’re in stock.

1. Samsung UN65NU8500 Curved 65″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV – $1,097.99 – Amazon

Samsung UN65NU8500 Curved 65″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV (2018) on sale for $1,097.99

This stunning curved 65″ 4K Samsung is on an astonishing sale — $702 off, or 39 percent savings. The curved design makes for an immersive experience that draws the user into the brilliant HDR display that boasts a refresh rate of 240 frames. As a Smart TV, the onboard app also gives users access to a wide range of streaming and media applications. All in all, this is a killer deal on a top-of-the-line TV that makes it much more affordable to the everyday consumer.

The Samsung UN65NU8500 Curved 65″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV, on sale for over $700 off.

2. LG Electronics 55SK9000PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $896.99 – Amazon

LG Electronics 55SK9000PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model) on sale for $846.99

The LG 55SK9000PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a visual spectacle, offering a powerful 4K processor with HDR capability, enabled with Dolby Vision — a feature that offers unparalleled contrast and color. This TV has an excellent refresh rate of 24o, local dimming, and full Smart TV capabilities, offering several streaming and media apps. The LG 55SK9000PUA is one of the best TVs on the market, and while this deal isn’t the biggest on Black Friday, it’s still quite the bargain.

The LG Electronics 55SK9000PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, on sale for $300 off.

3. Samsung UN8000 75″ 4K UHD Smart LED TV – $1,597.99 – Best Buy

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU8000 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR on sale for $1597.99

Looking for a huge TV this Black Friday? Hey, that’s your prerogative. We’ve found a great one in the Samsung 75″ UN8000, which is over $700 at Best Buy during Black Friday. Specs wise, this Samsung is virtually identical to the first Samsung we covered on our roundup, minus the curved screen. If you’re looking to turn your living room into the neighborhood cinema, you’re going to want to jump on this deal. A $702 discount is going to be hard to beat for a television this size.

The Samsung UN8000 75″ 4K UHD Smart LED TV is on sale for $1,597.99 — down from $2,299.99.

4. VIZIO 60″ Class D-Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV – $498 – Walmart

This D-Class 4K Vizio is one of the best TV bargains in this years Black Friday sales, listing for only $498 at Walmart, which is a $200 drop from its original pricing. While the Vizio’s picture may not rival some of the high-end TVs we’ve looked at, it offers clear 4K HDR visuals, a 120 frame refresh rate, built-in Google Chromecast, and a load of apps through the Smart TV functions. At under $500, this is easily the best 60″ TV deal going this Black Friday.

The VIZIO 60″ Class D-Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, on sale for $498, down from $698.

5. Samsung QN65Q6F Flat 65” QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV – $1,297.99 – Amazon

Samsung QN65Q6F Flat 65” QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV 2018 on sale for $1,297.99

And the award for biggest discount goes to: this stunning 4K QLED 6 Series TV from Samsung. Yes, we know, we’ve talked a lot about Samsung on this roundup, but we can’t help it that they brought the fire this Black Friday! This top-shelf television is a staggering $902 off the original price — a whopping 41 percent. This TV brings all the best of the QLED hype, including the extreme contrast and vibrant colors that are expected to come along with it. At its original price, this is a great TV. At over $900 off, it’s an unbelievable television. If you’ve ever wanted to see if the QLED hype is all its cracked up to be, this is your best chance to find out.

The Samsung QN65Q6F Flat 65” QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV, on sale for $1,297.99, down from $2,199.99.

6. TCL 55″ 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV – $349.99 – Amazon

TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) on sale for $349.99

TCL may not be a name that you’re immediately familiar with, but they’re certainly amongst the rising stars in the 4K television world. For their quality and picture, the TCL 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV’s starting price of around $600 is still a good value. But at $349.99, this is simply too good a value to ignore. This TV boasts specs that rival any other major TV provider, including at 120 frame refresh rate, 4K HDR display, and direct-lit LED backlighting. What sets the TCL apart from the pack is that this TV comes loaded with a full-fledged Roku system, which is miles better than any other Smart TV software and is far more user friendly. All in all, despite this TCL being last years model, the value here is too good to be true. However, it is true, and you can pick yours up today at Amazon.

The TCL 55″ 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV, on sale for $349.99, down from $599.99.

