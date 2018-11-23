Prepare For The Wisconsin Vs. Minnesota Rivalry Football Game With These Chilling Hype Videos

Saturday is the last weekend of the college football regular season, and it’s also the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

As everybody already knows, this football season has been wildly disappointing for Wisconsin fans. We were supposed to win the national title, and now we might not even nine games. It’s the definition of an absolute meltdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 17, 2018 at 2:22pm PST

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t take a little joy in knowing we’ll still crush Minnesota in the longest running rivalry in all of major college football. Beating up on Minnesota is a yearly tradition that just never gets old because no matter how bad we are, they’ll always be worse. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

It’s also a great opportunity for some outstanding hype videos. The two below are bound to give college football fans chills.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe It’s bigger than one man

It’s bigger than one game

It’s bigger than one streak#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/1ex0ZBviH2 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 20, 2018

Do you hear that noise off in the distance? That’s my Badgers coming to chop down some goal posts.

We might not be going to the B1G title game or the playoff this year. Does that hurt? Hell yes. It hurts like crazy, but we’re still bound for a win over Minnesota. Sometimes you have to find your wins where you can.

Now, let’s get much better and come for a title next year.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter