Senators Rally Support For Small Business Saturday

Senators from both sides of the aisle urged constituents on Saturday to shop at small businesses in support of their local communities in what has become the annual shopping holiday known as Small Business Saturday.

“Happy Small Business Saturday! Take some time today to [shop small] in your community,” tweeted Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi. “Whether it be the mom and pop store in town or the local grocery store, we should support our small businesses that depend on us for their livelihood.”

Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and David Perdue of Georgia noted that small businesses are making communities stronger. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Kansas Republican Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts referred to small businesses as the “backbone” of their states’ economies, and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin called them the “heart of our economy.”

Some Senators even provided fun facts to express the importance of buying local. Democratic Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Cory Booker of New Jersey noted that small businesses create two out of every three net new jobs, and Republican Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota added that 10 percent of all U.S. businesses are owned by veterans. Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa tweeted that small business account for 99 percent of Iowa’s total businesses. And Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho informed that there are 30 million small businesses in America.

Other Senators remarked their own participation in the holiday — Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said she was taking her children to the local bookshop. And Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland thanked small business for “keeping our economy moving.” (RELATED: New Health Insurance Rules Expected To Benefit Small Businesses)

“Today is [Small Business Saturday]. I hope you spend today – and every day until next year’s event – by shopping small, as they say, in your community,” tweeted Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota. “It can make a big difference to everyone who depends on this local support.”

Small Business Saturday was established in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a way to encourage individuals to shop at local brick and mortar businesses as opposed to big box and large chain retailers. Although first sponsored and trademarked to American Express, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) encourages participation in the event.

"It's [Small Business Saturday], and as a former small businessman myself, I'm proud to support this great initiative and remind Georgians to [shop small]!" tweeted Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana proclaimed that small business add to communities’ uniqueness. Republican Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Mike Crapo of Idao tweeted out a simple reminder of the shopping holiday.

“I encourage every Coloradan today to get out and support small business owners and entrepreneurs by shopping locally and giving back to your communities across the state for [ Small Business Saturday],” said Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

