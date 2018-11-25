Dershowitz: Mueller’s Trump Report Will Be ‘Devastating’ But Won’t Lead To Charges

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said on Sunday that he does not believe Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on President Donald Trump will show any criminality.

WATCH:

Dershowitz told George Stephanopoulos, host of ABC’s “This Week,” that he does think Mueller’s impending report about Trump and Russia will be politically “devastating.” However, he guessed that there will not be anything in the report that will lead to charges against the president. (RELATED: Mueller Will Present Findings From Trump-Russia Probe After Midterms)

“I think the report is going to be devastating to the president and we know the president’s team is already working on a response,” Dershowitz explained. “The critical questions are largely political — when I say devastating, I mean it’s going to paint a picture that’s going to be politically very devastating.”

“I still don’t think it’s going to make a criminal case because collusion is not criminal,” he asserted, adding that conspiracy is “too much of a stretch.”

Politico reported in October that defense attorneys on the Mueller probe believe the report will be underwhelming for Trump’s critics. (RELATED: Trump Critics Should Prepare To Be Disappointed With Mueller Findings)

Former Trump associates Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, and Rick Gates have all pleaded guilty in relation to Mueller’s investigation, though none have admitted to colluding with Russia. Trump’s legal team submitted written responses to questions from Mueller’s team earlier this week, signaling that the investigation may soon be coming to a close.

Follow Amber on Twitter