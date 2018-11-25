Millions Flying Home From Thanksgiving Will Run Into This Monster Snow Storm

Millions of Americans who find themselves flying home across the Midwest are likely to hit delays due to a monster snow storm that triggered a blizzard warning, CNN reported Sunday.

The weather system is affecting 25 million people across the great plains and the Midwest, with four million under a blizzard warning as the system is expected to move into the great lakes region by Monday, CNN reported. Snowfall estimates range between six and eight inches.

As of 12 p.m. CST, 910 flights had been cancelled with nearly 11,000 delays, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. (RELATED: Huge Snowstorms Dampens Climate Change March In Colorado)

A similarly devastating storm hit the regions of New York and New Jersey earlier in November. Neither state was prepared and officials in both faced criticism for not allocating enough resources to snow removal. Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy blamed poor forecasts for the disaster.

“Part of it is the forecasts were lousy, and I’m not going to let the forecasters off the hook,” the governor said. “This whole region got crushed.”

