Here Are The College Football Power Rankings After Week 13. Does Number Four Surprise You?

The college football regular season is in the books, and that means it’s time to get our power rankings heading into conference championship weekend.

We do actually have a bit of disruption in the newest top five. Let’s dive right in. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

1) Alabama

The Crimson Tide obliterated Auburn this weekend in the Iron Bowl. It was almost unfair to put the Tigers on the field with Alabama. Right now, they have destroyed everybody and should be fine in the SEC title game against Georgia.

2) Clemson

South Carolina actually played Clemson tough this past weekend, but it still wasn’t enough to upset the Tigers. Expect Dabo Swinney to win the ACC title with ease, and head straight for the playoff.

3) Notre Dame

The undefeated Fighting Irish got a hell of a scare this past weekend against USC but were able to eventually pull it out. They have all the talent in the world but will get blown out in the playoff if they play like they did against the Trojans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Nov 24, 2018 at 4:50am PST

4) Ohio State

The Buckeyes dominated Michigan in a way that I don’t think anybody expected. Holy hell, it was ugly. Urban Meyer and OSU are playing their best football of the season right now. Expect them to make some noise if they slip into the playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 24, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

5) Georgia

The Bulldogs will enter the SEC title game 11-1, and with plenty of momentum behind them. The biggest problem for them is they’re about to play Alabama. I think we all know how that will end.

Check back next week after we finally get the playoff lineup. It’s going to be a hell of a good time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter