RRH Elections Poll Puts Cindy Hyde-Smith 10 Points Ahead

According to one poll, controversy isn’t hurting Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s chances of reelection. A survey by RRH Elections puts Republican Hyde-Smith 10 points above her Democratic challenger, Mike Espy.

With President Donald Trump scheduled to stump for her on Monday night, Hyde-Smith has a 10-point lead over Espy. In the strongly Republican state, that just might close the deal for Hyde-Smith, who is still in the news for comments she made about her willingness to attend a public hanging.

On Sunday, Trump gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up to Hyde-Smith’s continued presence in the Senate:

Mississippi, Vote for @cindyhydesmith on Tuesday. Respected by all. We need her in Washington!. Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

Detractors have attacked Hyde-Smith since a video revealed the senator saying she would happily sit in “the front row” of a public handgun. In a state where, historically, black people fell victim to vigilante lynchings, the remarks fueled the racial fires. (RELATED: WaPo Reporter Says Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Used ‘Racist Dog Whistle’ To Gain Votes)

A virtual tie in this month’s midterm election forced a runoff vote in the state. Voters go to the polls again on Tuesday. (RELATED: Leading Up To The Mississippi Runoff, Democrats Make It All About Racial Identity)

Voters may be willing to let the public hanging comments rest, and Hyde-Smith did apologize to “anyone that was offended” by her remarks:

For anyone who was offended by my comments, I certainly apologize. There was no ill will — no intent whatsoever in my statements. I also recognize that this comment was twisted and was turned into a weapon to be used against me. A political weapon used for nothing but personal and political gain by my opponent. That’s the kind of politics Mississippians are sick and tired of.

But some of the corporations — like Walmart —that have funded the senator’s political legacy are demanding the return of those contributions.

Espy has been getting some outside help in an effort to resuscitate his candidacy, with Democratic names Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris coming to town.

RRH Election surveyed 684 voters between Nov. 19–21 and again on Nov. 23–24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Follow David on Twitter