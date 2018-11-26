Purify Your Water On Hikes With This 50+ Percent Off Personal Water Filter

If you are an avid hiker or camper, you know that you need some way to obtain drinking water. Even if there are streams around, you still need a way to filter out all the garbage that make it unsafe to drink. This personal water filter does just that, removing 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and parasites (and microplastics!). Over 7,000 customers have reviewed this product, with 79 percent giving it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. For Cyber Monday, it is on sale for just $12:

