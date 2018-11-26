These Instant Pots Are Both $60 Off For Cyber Monday

Over the past three years, it has become a Black Friday and Cyber Monday tradition to get an incredible deal on the Instant Pot, the 7-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that has “the functions of pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker & warmer.” It makes cooking faster, more efficient and, above all, just plain easier.

During this Cyber Monday Deals Week, the largest version of the original Instant Pot (8 quarts) is $60 off, a discount of 43 percent. Meanwhile, the 3-quart version is 25 percent off, and the 6-quart version is 30 percent off.

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer on sale for $79.99

If you want a smart version of the Instant Pot that you can control and adjust via WiFi, the 6-quart version of that is also $60 off, today only:

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver on sale for $89.95

If you decide to get a new Instant Pot, you are going to need to know what to do with it. Check out our list of the best Instant Pot recipe cookbooks to get you started.

It’s officially Cyber Monday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of Cyber Week’s best deals here – many of which are available today only.

