Trump Floats Creation Of ‘Worldwide Network’ To Fight CNN International

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump floated the idea of creating a U.S.-government-backed television network as a counter to CNN International with a Monday afternoon tweet:

US President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018. - Trump is traveling to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving Holiday (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump has frequently clashed with CNN and has castigated them in the past for their broad international presence. The president believes the news organization is making the country look bad in its coverage of his administration. (RELATED: CNN Gets Several Things Wrong In Lawsuit Against The White House)

CNN maintains a robust presence abroad with flagship stations in several foreign nations. The president appeared to be suggesting in his tweet that he would support a government-backed competitor to CNN.

Trump’s suggestion appears to be bear resemblance to the Voice of America service, which “began broadcasting in 1942 to combat Nazi propaganda with accurate and unbiased news and information,” according to its website.

VOA now provides “service in more than 40 languages” and serves “an estimated weekly global audience of 236.8 million.”

U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd after delivering remarks at an event for "supporting veterans and military families" at the White House in Washington, U.S. Nov. 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

