Here’s The Email Between Roger Stone And Jerome Corsi

Roger Stone instructed conservative author Jerome Corsi to attempt to establish a connection with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in a July 2016 email which has come under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The email was a set of instructions for Corsi to convey to conservative U.K. academic Ted Malloch, Stone explained to The Daily Caller. Stone noted that the email was prompted when he was notified by Corsi that Malloch had asked how he could be most helpful to the Trump 2016 presidential campaign while being based out of the U.K.

Malloch was questioned by federal investigators in March and there is currently no evidence that he ever met with Assange at any point. Stone previously told TheDC that the email was in part prompted by correspondence he had seen hours earlier between then Fox News journalist James Rosen and Clinton Foundation expert Charles Ortel.

The email included a previous exchange between Ortel and Rosen in which the Fox News journalist wrote “am told Wikileaks will be doing a massive dump of HRC emails relating to the CF in September” to Ortel. There is no evidence to suggest Rosen was aware of Stone’s visibility on the email chain.

Corsi is currently at the center of a fight with Mueller’s team over whether or not he allegedly lied to investigators during extensive questioning over his dealings with Stone. Mueller’s team is said to be probing into whether Stone had any foreknowledge or coordination with Wikileaks’ release of the hacked emails that proved damaging to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The email’s full context appears to have been left out by Mueller’s team in the draft plea agreement proffered to Corsi.

Mueller alleges that Corsi was not truthful when he claimed that he did not follow through on Stone’s request to reach out to Assange and when denying that he provided Stone with information on Wikileaks’ plans to release hacked emails. (RELATED: Bombshell Text Messages Support Roger Stone’s Claim About WikiLeaks Backchannel)

Corsi has rejected a plea agreement from Mueller stating that he knowingly lied to investigators, saying he spoke to the best of his ability during his interviews. “I will not sign a plea agreement that is a lie — I never ‘willfully and knowingly’ gave false information to the FBI or the Special Counsel,” he declared.

Stone’s alleged foreknowledge of Wikileaks’ later-released emails is of interest based on his claim during an August 2016 speech that he was in communication with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. During the speech, Stone professed foreknowledge of an upcoming release of emails regarding the Clinton Foundation.

“I actually have communicated with Assange. I believe the next tranche of his documents pertain to the Clinton Foundation but there’s no telling what the October surprise may be,” he said at the time.

Stone later clarified that what he meant by “communicated” with someone at WikiLeaks was via radio host and friend Randy Credico. Stone later released text messages to The Daily Caller News Foundation proving that Credico offered him information on Wikileaks’ possession of damaging information for Hillary Clinton.