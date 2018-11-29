Major College Football Coach Gets Massive Raise After Turning Down Louisville Job

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm is going to be a very rich man after he decided not to take over Louisville’s program.

Brohm was the leading contender for the Cardinals job, but turned it down Wednesday night in order to stick with the Boilermakers in the Big Ten.

BREAKING: Jeff Brohm is staying at Purdue. Brohm had an offer to take over as the head coach at Louisville – his alma mater – but says in a release that he will stay put in West Lafayette, Ind. — Jody Demling (@jdemling) November 28, 2018

According to Pat Forde and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Brohm is getting a pay raise at Purdue to $6 million annually and extra incentives. Louisville reportedly offered $35 million over seven years.

This sucks if you’re Louisville fan. Brohm played for the Cardinals during his days in college, and he was supposed to be the savior of the program. It was pretty much their only hope of turning things around quickly. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Now, he’s sticking with Purdue in the Big Ten, and he’s going to make a ton of money doing it. Personally, I think this was actually a smart move. He took over a program that won a total of nine games in the four years before he arrived, and he took them to back-to-back bowl games in his first two seasons.

As a Wisconsin fan, I would have loved if Brohm left Purdue and the Big Ten entirely. He is a hell of a coach that is making the Boilermakers very competitive. It’s good for the conference, but it might not be great for the schedule.

