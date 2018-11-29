Melania Turns Heads In Fitted White Skirt And Jacket During Arrival In Argentina

Melania Trump turned heads Thursday night when she stepped out in a fitted white skirt and leather jacket combo after Air Force One touched down in Argentina.

The first lady looked striking as ever in the brown coat and pencil skirt that she paired with a chocolate-colored scoop-necked top as she took President Donald Trump’s hand at the Ezeiza International airport in Buenos Aires ahead of the G-20 summit. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and black-and-white animal print high heels.

Trump and FLOTUS will spend the weekend at the summit meeting with other world leaders and their spouses during the annual gathering.

Earlier in the day, the first lady showed off her great fashion sense once more when she walked out in a fitted bright purple skirt that she paired with the leather jacket.

To say it was a showstopper would be an understatement.