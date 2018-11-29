Melania Turns Heads In Fitted White Skirt And Jacket During Arrival In Argentina
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump turned heads Thursday night when she stepped out in a fitted white skirt and leather jacket combo after Air Force One touched down in Argentina.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump, are pictured before leaving Air Force One, upon arrival at Ezeiza International airport in Buenos Aires province, on November 29, 2018, on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. (Photo credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump, disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Ezeiza International airport in Buenos Aires province, on November 29, 2018, on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. (Photo credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and black-and-white animal print high heels.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon arrival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 29, 2018, as they travel to attend the G20 summit. (Photo credit: LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump, disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Ezeiza International airport in Buenos Aires province, on November 29, 2018, on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.(Photo credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Trump and FLOTUS will spend the weekend at the summit meeting with other world leaders and their spouses during the annual gathering.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Ezeiza International airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 29, 2018, as they travel to attend the G20 summit. (Photo credit: LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are welcomed by Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Faurie, President of Argentine Chamber of Deputies Emilio Monz√≥ and Provisional president of the Argentine Senate Federico Pinedo on their arrival to Buenos Aires for G20 Leaders’ Summit 2018 at Ministro Pistarini International Airport on November 29, 2018 in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon arrival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 29, 2018, as they travel to attend the G20 summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Earlier in the day, the first lady showed off her great fashion sense once more when she walked out in a fitted bright purple skirt that she paired with the leather jacket.
To say it was a showstopper would be an understatement.
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump as they depart on travel to Argentina from the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House November 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. – Trump said Thursday a weekend G20 summit of world leaders would be a “very good time” for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)