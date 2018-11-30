Trudeau Worries About ‘Impacts’ Of ‘Male Construction Workers’ On ‘Gender Lens’

Speaking to a panel on gender equality at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau expressed he his deep concern about the “impacts” of male construction workers on the female population.

He also said, “Women entrepreneurs tend to make better choices than others — something we’ve seen in study after study.” The “others” refer to men.

Trudeau was telling the G-20 Business Leaders’ Task Force how his government utilizes something called a “gender lens” to ensure equality of the sexes underlies all planning because “every government decision can have an impact on women in a positive or negative way.”

Trudeau famously called out a woman at a town hall meeting for using the word “mankind” instead of “people-kind.” (RELATED: Trump Official Called Trudeau ‘That Little Punk Kid Running Canada’)

After saying his government is forcing companies to offer paternal leave for male employees as a way of ensuring women are rejected for jobs because they might get pregnant and take maternal leave, Trudeau said the “gender lens” is applicable to almost everything in government.

He continued:

You might say, “What does a gender lens have to do with building this new highway or this new pipeline?” Well, there are impacts when you bring construction workers into a rural area — there are social impacts because they are mostly male construction workers. How are you adjusting or adapting to those [impacts]?

Trudeau’s words provoked an angry response from his political opponents. Quebec Member of Parliament and leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier said Trudeau embodies the reason people should reject current feminist activism. (RELATED: Trudeau Won’t Comment On Whether He Plans To Remove LGBTQ Agenda From USMCA)

Note also what Trudeau says: “…because women entrepreneurs tend to make better choices than others.” Feminism used to mean equal rights for all. Now it’s a radical left-wing ideology trying to impose a new kind of discrimination. That’s why I’m not a feminist. https://t.co/han3YEhPlA — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) November 30, 2018

Panel moderator Luis Alberto Moreno lauded Trudeau’s contributions to the world, pointing to Trudeau and saying he “needs no introduction” because “there is no bigger champion on gender equality in the world today than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and equally there’s no bigger inspiration.”

Trudeau was also on hand in Argentina for the official signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement Friday’s morning.

