OPINION: The Vicious Attacks On Melania Trump’s Christmas Decorations Show Precisely What’s Wrong With The Liberal Media

Some in the liberal media have so much disdain for our President they can’t even set aside their biases for a minute to appreciate the White House’s beautiful Christmas decorations.

Instead some have put a very dark, disturbing spin on it. (RELATED: Melania Trump Claps Back At Christmas Decoration Critics: ‘I Think They Look Fantastic’)

It’s pathetic and sad.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

