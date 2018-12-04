Tucker Asks Former DNC Comms Director Defending The Caravan: ‘Does Anybody Care’ About Young Americans Anymore?

Tucker Carlson asked pointed questions about young Americans that are struggling in the current American economy to the former DNC communications director who was defending the migrant caravan on his show Tuesday night.

“Looking at the concerns that we just played on tape, and those are real, does it make you a little more empathetic toward our fellow Americans who have similar feelings?” Carlson asked.

“I think we have to be empathetic all around here, which includes people who have legitimate concerns. But a lot of the concerns are being stoked without a basis of reality. Here is the problem that a lot of the immigrants that are part of the caravan, are decent people fleeing violence or economic situations that are untenable. But they are victims all around because they are being victimized by the human traffickers and smugglers that want to take advantage of them,” Miranda responded.

While Carlson agreed that many of the migrants are decent people at risk of being victimized along the way, he challenged Miranda to recognize the other side of the coin.

Carlson responded, “It’s important to empathize as deeply with the citizens who lives are being up-ended by the arrival of the immigrants as the up grants themselves — as the immigrants themselves. So when you see this, can you say the American citizens say I don’t want immigration. We have had more than we can handle. They are not just racists, are they? They have a point.”

With the continuous caravan continuing their trek to the southern border, border officials have been forced to defend the border from migrants.

The San Ysidro port of entry was closed after several hundred migrants attempted storming the border between Tijuana, Mexico and the San Diego area about a week ago. Border agents were forced to use tear gas to disperse the crowds trying to cross into the country.

“I don’t think they’re racist. I think it’s important to understand the other side that immigrants made our economy a lot stronger over the years,” Miranda continued. “We have baby boomers retiring. And a lot of the people we are able to replace in the economy are because of immigration.” (RELATED: Geraldo Rivera And Dan Bongino Raise Their Voices In Fiery Migrant Caravan Debate)

“You say our population is aging. we are not reproducing ourselves. Why do you think that is? Nobody seems to pause and ask why can’t young Americans afford to get married and have children, afford to buy homes and cars and their solution, the elite solution is we’ll just bring in new people,” Carlson stated. “What about the Americans, the young people, the 30-year-old American that can’t afford to have kids? Does anybody care about that person? Maybe there is a real problem — I never hear that person addressed ever.”

“It’s an industrialized country issue,” Miranda concluded.

