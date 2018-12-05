Woman Gives Birth One Day After Crossing The Border Illegally

A pregnant Honduran migrant crossed the southern border illegally and gave birth to her second son in San Diego, making the child a U.S. citizen, last week.

Maryuri, her husband Miguel and their 3-year-old child left Honduras on Oct. 17 — when she was seven months pregnant — with the intent of applying for asylum when they came to the southern border. Maryuri explained the situation in an interview with Telemundo 20 on Tuesday. She also said that they traveled on foot and by bus through Guatemala and Mexico.

“The day I came across I felt a little pain, but I thought it will be because of my nerves,” Maryuri stated to Telemundo. “He was born here in San Diego.”

The baby was born on Nov. 27, 2018 — one day after she and her husband were caught crossing the border into San Diego.

Despite the fact that the mother has only been in the country for one day, the child is technically a U.S. citizen through birthright citizenship. The concept of birthright citizenship has recently come under fire. (RELATED: Trump Rails Against Birthright Citizenship At Rally)

At the end of October, President Donald Trump raised the issue during an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan. During the interview, Trump explained that he doesn’t believe there is a need for a constitutional amendment to overturn birthright citizenship. Despite the president’s claim, many have said that an executive order would not be sufficient to overturn it.

Follow Mike on Twitter