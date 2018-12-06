Trump Pays Final Tribute To George H.W. Bush

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump paid his final tribute to deceased former President George H.W. Bush at the beginning of the White House Hanukkah reception Thursday afternoon.

“This week, America is grieving the loss of President George H.W. Bush, who is being laid to rest today at his library in Texas. Yesterday, Melania and I were honored to attend the state funeral at the National Cathedral and pay our respects to the entire Bush family,” Trump said.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Hanukkah reception with Holocaust survivors in the East Room of the White House on December 6, 2018 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

The president continued to praise Bush’s state funeral Wednesday, saying that it was “a beautiful tribute to President Bush’s noble life and public service,” adding, “We will always remember this great statesman and American patriot.” (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Trump attended the state funeral Wednesday along with all former living presidents, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. His former 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton was also in attendance as former first lady.

Former presidents, vice presidents, first ladies and President Donald Trump attend the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral December 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

H.W.’s funeral dominated the business of the day throughout political Washington, D.C., since his passage late Friday evening. Trump has largely canceled his public appearances in the midst of the passing, and he repeatedly tweeted his praise for the former president.

H.W.’s body was flown back to Houston, Texas, aboard the presidential aircraft known as Air Force One Wednesday. The Bush family held another memorial service for him Thursday morning before his body was loaded aboard a presidential train for College Station, Texas.

Bush will be buried alongside his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, at his presidential library.

A U.S. military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

