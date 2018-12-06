‘View’ Hosts Relate To Pete Davidson Bullying Post, Talk About All The Hate They Get

“The View” hosts said they could relate to Pete Davidson’s post about being bullied online and talked about all the hate they get.

The comments came Thursday during a discussion about the “Saturday Night Live” star’s post about being trashed by the “whole entire world” following news that his brief engagement to pop star Ariana Grande was off.

"No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won't," Davidson wrote on Instagram. "To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you."

WATCH:

“When I first started on the show I received more hate than I’ve ever, ever seen in my entire life,” Abby Huntsman shared. “Just because people assumed that they hated me off the top.”

“Welcome to ‘The View,'”Joy Behar responded, before Meghan McCain said that for people like them and Davidson the hate is worse because it’s coming from the “media as well.”

“I do think it’s different when you’re someone like Pete Davidson or someone like us, it’s not just social media,” McCain explained. “Google me right now, there are articles written over the past few days what a huge bitch I am, how awful I am, the negativity and nastiness I’ve brought to the show.”

“It’s real, it’s not just social media, it’s the media as well,” she added. “I think sometimes it’s hard when you get into such a dark place, when you just feel like the entire world hates you so much, I think sometimes you just feel like giving up when you’re doing the kind of jobs we do.”

McCain continued, “And you have to pull yourself up and you have to have, you know, support around you. I know what it feels like to be hated in the same way that Pete Davidson does. I’m not asking for sympathy, but I felt extreme compassion for his post.”

Whoopi Goldberg once again offered her thoughts about online hate — and it has to do with the “size of her shoes.”

“I’ve been dealing with this for a long time,” Goldberg explained. “That thing that you have to always tell yourself is, do they know you better than you know you? That’s why Pete is really smart. If you don’t know the size of my shoes you can’t say [blank] about me.”