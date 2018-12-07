The ‘Thursday Night Football’ TV Ratings Are In. The Numbers Are Embarrassing For The NFL

The Tennessee Titans 30-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” produced horrible ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game on Fox got a rating of 6.7. That means roughly 6.7 percent of households with televisions watched. For comparison, the “TNF” game between the Saints and Cowboys the week prior got a 14.6 rating. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

I can’t say I’m overly surprised. Does anybody really care about the Titans or the Jaguars? Not really, but that is an awful rating for a primetime NFL game. It’s absolutely awful especially when you take into account past ratings.

As I’ve noted many times, the ratings are generally up all over the league this year. Maybe last night was just a blip in the radar for a game that really doesn’t matter between two teams nobody really cares about.

The one cool moment was watching Derrick Henry rip off an insane 99-yard touchdown run. That was spectacular.

You can bet the NFL is hoping they bounce back big time over the weekend and Monday night. You don’t want the ratings to fall off a cliff with only a few weeks left.

