The Best Running Back In College Football Has Been Announced. SEC Fans Won’t Like The Decision

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the best player at his position in the game.

The electric back won the Doak Walker Award, which is for the best running back in college football, Thursday night at the college football award ceremony after putting together an incredible season. The Badgers might be 7-5, but Taylor has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and also has 15 touchdowns.

The Doak Walker Award for the nation’s premier running back goes to … Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor! pic.twitter.com/1Lia1ktYUx — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 7, 2018

It really does make me happy to see Taylor get the respect he deserves. There are very few players I’ve ever seen that have his running ability and skill set. It seems like every year people want to talk about the guys at his position in the SEC. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

I’m not having it. Taylor is without a doubt the best running back in America, and he should make an outstanding pro, too.

It really is too bad the Badgers had such an awful year. Taylor and the fans deserved a hell of a lot better than a season that has had five losses so far. It’s just totally and completely unacceptable. The sad part is we still have a joke of a bowl game to go to that we could also end up losing.

Hopefully, we have a much better outing next year. As for this year, Taylor was truly the lone bright spot on the season. He put up big numbers and impressed everybody.

View this post on Instagram

Props to him, and let’s do everything we can to avoid a season like this one from ever happening again.

