New York Police Face Flak For Ripping Child Out Of Mother’s Arms At Welfare Office. Here’s Why They Did It

Outcries have grown louder after a video of New York police officers subduing a mother and wrestling her child away went viral Monday.

The video portrays roughly three New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers struggling to pull a child from a woman’s arm at a social services facility, ABC News reported Monday. The woman, Jazmine Headley, 23, can be heard screaming, “You’re hurting my son. You’re hurting my son!”

The incident occurred when Headley went to the city’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) office in Brooklyn to determine why daycare vouchers had been cut off for her son, according to Brooklyn Defender Services Executive Director Lisa Schreibersdorf.

Brooklyn Defender Services is a “public defender organization that represents nearly 35,000 people each year who are too poor to afford an attorney,” according to its website.

The police were called at roughly 1 p.m. Friday after the woman became belligerent and would not leave the Brooklyn office, according to reports.

“The NYPD was called after office staff and HRA peace officers made unsuccessful attempts to remove this individual from the facility due to her disorderly conduct towards others, and for obstructing a hallway,” NYPD said in a statement, according to ABC.

Police arrested and charged Headley with resisting arrest, committing an act in a manner injurious to a child, criminal trespassing, and obstruction of governmental administration, according to the NYPD, ABC reported.

The NYPD maintains that Headley had already been wrestled onto the ground by HRA workers when its own officers arrived, ABC reported.

WATCH:

A judge also issued a restraining order against Headley prohibiting her from approaching her son, according to ABC.

Headley’s mother Jacqueline Jenkins said her daughter sat on the floor with her 1-year-old son after finding no available seats in the Brooklyn office, ABC reported. An HRA official informed Headley that she could not sit on the floor and was blocking the hallway, according to Jenkins.

After Headley refused to stand, a supervisor called the police, Jenkins maintains. “I was devastated to see something like that happen to my daughter and grandson,” Jenkins told WABC-TV.

Former New York City Police Captain Eric Adams blasted the police department over the incident and demanded the office hold itself to higher standards. (RELATED: NYPD Saves Engagement Ring From The Bowels Of Times Square)

“We are better than the images we witnessed over the weekend,” Adams said, ABC reported. “This should be a place where families come to regain their dignity and respect instead of having it ripped from them.”

Adams also called for the charges against Headley to be dropped and demanded that the NYPD open a full investigation into the incident.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson also tweeted about the incident.

This is unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking. I’d like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this. It’s hard to watch this video. https://t.co/5TPN03fHU6 — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) December 9, 2018

Headley is behind held at Rikers Island prison and awaits a Thursday court hearing, according to ABC.

An attorney from Brooklyn Defender Services will represent Headley, ABC reported.

NYPD did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.