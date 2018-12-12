ESPN Releases The Best Quotes Of The Year In College Football. They’re Awesome

The college football regular season is over, and ESPN had a pretty great way to wrap it up.

They published a list Wednesday of the best quotes throughout the year for fans to enjoy. Due to the fact that I’m a bit of a football fanatic myself, I dug through the list and pulled out the best ones.

Mike Leach: “All you people who like disco and want to revive disco, you’re out of your mind. I don’t care what you think.”

Mike Gundy: “I don’t give a rat’s ass about Twitter. [fart noise]”

Nick Saban on the LSU game: “I hope we elect to kick ass.”

Herm Edwards: “Signing Day is a little bit unusual for me, because in pro football, you get to draft them. In college, they get to pick you!”

Saban’s “elect to kick ass” quote has to be the best one of the year, and I’m not even sure it’s close. It’s even better given the fact Alabama went out and stomped all over LSU.

Do you want to elect to kick or receive Saturday vs. LSU? Saban: “To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass.”@ComebackSZNshow

pic.twitter.com/MjE2XM5IGa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2018

It’s quotes like all of these that make me so damn grateful for college football. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried. You’ve got Saban talking about destroying teams and on the other side of the country, you have Mike Leach talking about disco music. Are you serious? It’s like a gift from the heavens. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

Also, you’re a terrible person if you don’t think Mike Leach is a national treasure.

Mike Leach on Gardner Minshew’s mustache: pic.twitter.com/OvdfOSEFEv — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 10, 2018

Now, it’s onto the bowl season and I can guarantee we’ll only continue to have more and more great quotes as we go.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter