Tucker Points Out Dems Don’t Support US-Mexico Border Wall But Support Israel’s Border Security

Fox News host Tucker Carlson talked about the hypocrisy of Democrats who support Israel’s border wall and not the U.S.-Mexico border wall President Donald Trump wants to build during “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday.

Prior to his interview with David Rubin, a former Israeli mayor, Carlson went after Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for labeling Trump’s plan to build a wall along the country’s southern border as “immoral.”

Carlson began:

Pretty much everyone in Congress on both sides supports Israel or claims to. Many of them are vocal about that support, including Chuck Schumer. And here’s the funny thing, Israel has plenty of walls. Not just the famous one that people pray at. Israel has border walls. Some of them tall and foreboding and made of steel. Are Israel’s walls immoral? Well, by Nancy Pelosi’s standards, why wouldn’t they be immoral?

He continued, “They are defensive walls, designed to keep out terrorists and suicide bombers. There is no comparison to Israel’s wall and anything that Donald Trump is proposing. It’s apples and oranges. Well, it’s a pretty effective talking point and that’s why every Democrat repeats it every time.”

Carlson then introduced David Rubin, the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel and author of “Trump and The Jews.” (RELATED: Trump Points To Strasbourg Christmas Attack On Need For Border Wall)

“Between 2010 and 2012 there were 55,000 illegal immigrants into Israel,” Rubin stated. “Now, you have to understand, Israel is a tiny country so 55,000 illegal immigrants in just a couple of years is a lot of illegal immigrants. And most of them settled in southern Tel Aviv, which was already working class, a little bit run down area. The rapes and murderers in southern Tel Aviv skyrocketed in those few years.”

Rubin continued:

The Israeli government’s under pressure from the grassroots — mainly grassroots protests of the residence from south Tel Aviv and other towns that were being overrun by these illegal immigrants. The Israeli government made the decision that they were going to build a wall — a high-tech, steel wall on the southern border — the border between Egypt and Israel. So it was built over the next few years, it was completed, almost completed by 2015. In 2016 the wall was up. [In] 2016, there were 11 illegal immigrants who entered Israel.

The fight over a wall on the southern border was thrown into the limelight Tuesday during a televised Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: Trump Brawls Face-To-Face With Pelosi, Schumer Over Wall Funding)

