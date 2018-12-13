Gowdy Goes After Comey For Using A DC Article To Prove His Hearing Should’ve Been Public

South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy criticized former FBI Director Jim Comey on Thursday after he tweeted a photo of a story written about Gowdy’s comments concerning Comey in an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

Comey was trying to use the screenshot to prove that the hearing should’ve been public.

Comey tweeted out a screenshot of a story on The Daily Caller titled, “Amnesiac With Incredible Hubris’ — Gowdy Tears Into Former FBI Director Jim Comey.” He added, “And I was worried this [wouldn’t] be a dignified, open-minded search for the truth.”

Director Comey, I was disappointed in what you didn’t remember, but even more disappointed in what you never knew. I’ll see you on Monday. https://t.co/ypCNDI4TwC — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) December 13, 2018

The article itself was about the Congressman’s critical comments about Comey during the interview that took place on Wednesday night.

Gowdy quote tweeted him and commented, “Director Comey, I was disappointed in what you didn’t remember, but even more disappointed in what you never knew. I’ll see you on Monday.”

Comey appeared in front of the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform Committees last week in a closed-door hearing. Gowdy’s jab at Comey comes after the former director said, “I don’t know” or “I can’t recall” nearly 250 times during the hearing.

The former director initially wanted to appear publicly but gave up after a brief legal battle. (RELATED: Comey Sues To Block Subpoena For House Testimony)

The committees are investigating the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations.

