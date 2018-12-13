Melania Looks Like She’s Going Blond — And It’s Got Everyone Talking

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Did Melania Trump decide to ditch her brunette locks and opt for a lighter look with blond hair?

The first lady’s latest look is making headlines and has everyone’s wondering if it’s just a matter of lighting or if she’s really gone fully blond.

US First Lady Melania Trump visits children at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Here are some comparisons for you to chew over. The first snap below is from Tuesday when Trump looked festive wearing a red, white and blue plaid top and jeans when she joined the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve for their annual Toys For Tots Drive that was held at at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The second one is from last week when she looked as gorgeous as ever in an off-the-shoulder black dress when she and President Donald Trump held a Hanukkah celebration at the White House. There is a noticeable difference in her hair color.

Melania side by side PicMonkey Collage (Photo: Getty Images)

But now look at the next comparison we did between a snap that was taken last night from her appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity and one from when she attended the annual conference of Family Online Safety Institute on November 15.

Melania_Side_By_Side PicMonkey Collage (Photo: Getty Images/ YouTube Screenshot)

The new blond ‘do has led many people to question if she’s dyed her hair or if the shots had been altered in some way.

Regardless of whether it’s a case of going a bit lighter or a whole lot more blond, FLOTUS looks just as striking as ever.

First Lady Melania Trump participates in a town hall meeting on opioids at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia on November 28, 2018. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

