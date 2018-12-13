SEC Football Teams Pull Off Wild Move For The First Time In Over A Decade

It looks like this will be the first time in over a decade the SEC has the same coaches at the start of a season that it ended with.

According to Brett McMurphy, 2019 will be the first time since 2006 that all 14 teams in the conference begin the year with the same coach as before. As he points out, it would require some extremely unexpected firing or departure for that not to happen.

Unless there’s a late unexpected move, 2019 will be 1st year since 2006 that all 14 @SEC schools will all have same head coaches as previous season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 12, 2018

This is actually a little bit crazy to believe. Imagine going over a decade without complete continuity in a conference.

It’s legitimately mind-boggling. A large part of the problem when it comes to the SEC’s turnover rate is the fact Nick Saban is winning titles left and right with Alabama, and other schools actually believe that’s the level they should be playing at. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

Obviously, that’s complete insanity. There’s a reason nobody has ever replicated Saban’s success. It’s not easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Dec 10, 2018 at 2:22pm PST

If you had asked me a month ago if I thought this would be the case, I would have most certainly said no.

I would have fired somebody would have been cut loose for sure.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see who gets shown the door first in 2019. I’d take a stab in the dark, but I have absolutely no idea at all.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter