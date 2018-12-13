Senate Passes Resolution Condemning Saudi Crown Prince For Khashoggi Murder

The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday afternoon condemning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The legislation, which was brought forward by Kentucky Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, states that the Senate “believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.” Corker said he hopes the bill will send a “strong” message to bin Salman and will hold him “accountable” for the death of the American journalist.

Sen. Bob Corker speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol.(Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

After the vote, Corker said he was glad the Senate could come together and work on passing the bill, which also “calls for the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure appropriate accountability for all those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.” (RELATED: Saudi Crown Prince Unlikely To Face Adequate Repercussions For Role In Khashoggi Murder, Experts Say)

The bill will now have to be pass through the House, as it is a joint resolution, before going to President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature.

