Senate Passes Resolution Condemning Saudi Crown Prince For Khashoggi Murder

The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday afternoon condemning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The legislation, which was brought forward by Kentucky Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, states that the Senate “believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.” Corker said he hopes the bill will send a “strong” message to bin Salman and will hold him “accountable” for the death of the American journalist.

Just offered a joint resolution with a number of my colleagues to condemn the murder of Jamal #Khashoggi and hold the Saudi Crown Prince accountable. It will send a strong signal to MbS, and we are hopeful it will pass today. Read more: https://t.co/k1HnA2owGJ. pic.twitter.com/ibCFVJj4RV — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 13, 2018

After the vote, Corker said he was glad the Senate could come together and work on passing the bill, which also “calls for the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure appropriate accountability for all those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.” (RELATED: Saudi Crown Prince Unlikely To Face Adequate Repercussions For Role In Khashoggi Murder, Experts Say)

Pleased the Senate spoke with one voice this afternoon and overwhelmingly passed the joint resolution I authored to hold Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the murder of Jamal #Khashoggi. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 13, 2018

The bill will now have to be pass through the House, as it is a joint resolution, before going to President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature.

