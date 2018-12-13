NFL Player Has Profanity-Laced Message For His Team And The Fans. It’s Absolutely Brutal

Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster is apparently not pleased with the fanbase these days.

Foster went viral over the past 24 hours after a message he sent on Instagram surfaced. It reportedly reads, “F**k this team and this fan base.”

Redskins LB Mason Foster has had enough. Says ‘F*ck this team and this fan base.’ #HTTR pic.twitter.com/9mG3CWmqYt — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) December 11, 2018

This isn’t a great look at all if you’re Foster. Sure, the Redskins have had a tough year. They’ve lost two different quarterbacks to bad injuries and things just aren’t going well.

It’s reasonable for tensions to boil over at some point, but attacking the organization and fanbase as a whole is a really dumb idea. It’s not smart at all. Those are the people buying tickets and the money in part that’s paying Foster’s salary. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

Foster is making more than $1.5 million this season. I think that’s more than enough money to buy some patience and not have players running around shooting off their mouths.

Maybe I’m just from a different kind of culture and generation. However, this one just seems so obvious to me. Just don’t attack your fans and teammates. It’s not rocket science. It’s common sense.

If I, 26-year-old David Hookstead, am smart enough to figure out this situation, then a guy in the NFL should be too.

