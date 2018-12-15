Eric Holder, Dems Decry Obamacare Ruling, Respond By Calling For Medicare For All

A federal judge’s decision in Texas to strike down a key provision of the Affordable Care Act brought a strong reaction from Democrats and journalists in favor of the law.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder responded to District Judge Reed O’Connor’s Friday ruling by decrying the “single, hard right judge” who made the decision and calling for an end “this nonsense” by passing “Medicare for all.”

After an election in which the fate of Obamacare protections were decisive, a single, hard right judge destroys the system and defeated Republicans support this. It is time to move to some version of Medicare for all and end this nonsense. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 15, 2018

Holder also decried “McConnell court packing.”

There will be appeals of this absurd decision but it’s time to mobilize. Obamacare is at stake. Contact your Congressman and Senators- let them know how mad – and focused – you are. Be heard. Be seen. Apply pressure. And fight the McConnell court packing https://t.co/mIDYWKv7as — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 15, 2018

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said Republicans have "let children, senior citizens and the sick out in the cold."

Democrats are going to fight and fight to restore protection not only for pre-existing conditions but for Obamacare. The Republicans have let children, senior citizens and the sick out in the cold. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 15, 2018

Vox’s Ezra Klein predicted the calls for “Medicare for all” from the left:

I don’t think this kind of nonsense is going to kill the Affordable Care Act. But the continued assault on Obamacare is very much why Democrats are going to pass some version of Medicare-for-All next time they hold power. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) December 15, 2018

Fox News’ Chad Pergram also anticipated the calls for “Medicare for all.”

Obamacare ruling tonight could fuel House Democrats to move additonal health care legislation. Liberals will use the decision to push “Medicare for all” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 15, 2018

The diabolical Republican plan to strip health care from millions of Americans just took a big step forward. Now the fight goes to the circuit court. Time for Medicare for all. https://t.co/WVnLmnTrKo — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 15, 2018

#MedicareForAll is the emerging Democratic consensus. But whether it’s #Obamacare or some other plan, Democrats are the ones trying to give MORE people health insurance and Republicans are trying to take it away. That much is undeniable. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 15, 2018

If activist Republican judges want to take down Obamacare, we need to fight back and push for a single payer universal health care system like Medicare for all. That’s the only way forward and the best revenge on behalf of the fed up American people. Health care is a human right. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 15, 2018

On @gma, three important political points: 1. Obamacare is more popular than it has ever been. 2. Dems have huge advantage on who public trusts on healthcare. 3. Ruling builds more momentum for Medicare for all. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 15, 2018

Medicare for All isn’t simply a political issue. It’s about morality. pic.twitter.com/OcR5wAGohL — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 14, 2018

House Democrats can pass #MedicareforAll THIS session and campaign on it. No watered down version. Any bill that keeps in place the current for profit insurance system keeps in place the same power structures that created this mess. https://t.co/nCvt7fD2bL — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 15, 2018



