Here’s The Advice Peyton Manning Has For Detroit Lions Star QB Matthew Stafford

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning thinks Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford needs to get better at looking off defensive players.

Manning had the following advice for Stafford when breaking down his film against the Arizona Cardinals after one of his passes was batted down:

As a quarterback, believe it or not, we need to use our eyes to look off defensive linemen and pass rushers, right. Don’t stare at the receiver because then the pass rushers know where you’re going to go. So look off. Even though if you know you’re gonna throw it out there to the right and to the flat, look left to start, or look down the middle. Don’t let those defensive linemen know where we’re going.

You can watch the full video of Manning’s thoughts below.

Manning is 100 percent right here. You can’t stare down receivers if you want to dominate in the NFL. The linebackers and secondary players are simply too fast and too talented. They’ll feast all day if the quarterback gives away too much with his eyes. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

Now, is that to say Stafford has a huge issue? No, of course not. Stafford didn’t become one of the best passers in the league by accident. He clearly knows what he’s doing.

Yet, I think it’s more than fair to say that he’s far from perfect. Everybody can get better and improve. That’s just a fact. Nobody has ever had a flawless skill package in the history of pro sports.

Plus, it’s probably a good idea to take advice from one of the greatest players ever when you can get it.

