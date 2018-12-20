HBO Pokes Fun At The New ‘Aquaman’ Movie In Classic ‘Entourage’ Fashion

HBO recently released a great video making fun of the new movie “Aquaman.”

For those who might not be aware, one of the largest plot points of the hit series “Entourage” was when Vince catapulted to fame thanks to starring in a movie based on the comic series.

Now, there is an actual “Aquaman” movie coming out for real, and obviously, Vinny Chase is nowhere to be seen. That makes sense because Vinny is a fictional character from an HBO series.

However, HBO just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remind everybody they did the comic book film first, even if it was only an “Entourage” storyline. (RELATED: This Latest Superhero Movie Is Expected To Make A Sickening Amount Of Money)

They released a great video splicing the “Aquaman” trailer together with the scene from the comedy series of the whole gang watching Vinny in theaters.

This is why HBO is so great. I was wondering if they were ever going to acknowledge the fact there was an “Aquaman” movie coming out or not. It seemed like they were just going to let the moment pass them by.

Luckily, they finally showed up and showed out with the short video above. Is it as good as an actual “Aquaman” movie starring Vinny Chase with Ari Gold running the show? Obviously not, but we’ll just have to make do.

Well done, HBO. Well done.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter