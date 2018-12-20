Michelle Obama Says Trump Has Lowered The Presidential ‘Bar’

In a presentation Wednesday night to promote her book “Becoming,” former First Lady Michelle Obama suggested President Donald Trump has lowered the presidential “bar.”

Speaking to a posh crowd at Barclays Center in New York City, Michelle spent most of the evening talking about high fashion with actress Sarah Jessica Parker but also took some shots at Trump while suggesting former President Barack Obama faced higher expectations than Trump — and met them.

“Often time, when you’re the first or the only, the bar shifts a lot, right? The bar gets set, you meet it, exceed it, they move the bar, and we’re watching that right now — the bar’s just swinging, and swinging,” she told the crowd, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Describes Feelings About Trump Inauguration: ‘Bye Felicia’)

Michelle suggested that the “swinging bar” had something to do with avoiding legal entanglements while president.

“It’s a totally new bar — never seen this bar before, ever,” she said. “But when we were in office, our bar was very different — not getting indicted, and telling the truth.”

Michelle then joked with the audience about Trump’s current predicaments: “This is going to reported on — ‘Michelle Obama throwing shade,’” she said as the audience roared with laughter, according to AP. “These are just facts!” (RELATED: Michelle Obama Mocks Melania Trump For Doing The Same Thing She Did In 2009)

In the pre-release publicity for her book, Obama wondered how Americans could have voted for “misogynist” Trump when there was “exceptionally qualified” Hillary Clinton in the race. She also said that she could “never forgive” Trump for questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States.

“Becoming” has sold more than 3 million copies since its release last month.

