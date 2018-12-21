Miley Cyrus Rewords ‘Santa Baby’ With Feminist Language

Artist Miley Cyrus performed the traditional Christmas song “Santa Baby” during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” but decided to tweak the lyrics just a bit.

"Listen Santa to what I say: A girl's best friend is equal pay," Cyrus sang to an adoring crowd on NBC's late-night comedic talk show.

Equal pay has long-been a talking point for progressive feminists. President John F. Kennedy signed the Equal Pay Act of 1963 almost 55 years ago. But, modern feminists say the law doesn’t go far enough and have demanded a constitutional amendment.

Cyrus also hit on the “#MeToo movement during her performance, singing about sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Santa baby, I’d love to know my a** won’t get grabbed at work by some ignorant jerk,” she sang. “Tell the dirtbag to put away the chimney tonight.”

