Democratic Senators Announce Their Arrival Back In DC To Vote Against Funding The Border Wall

Democratic senators have been announcing their return to Washington, D.C., in order to vote against the House-passed funding bill after they had already left for the Christmas holiday.

“Wheels down IAD ready to vote no on this stupid wall,” tweeted Democratic Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz.

The senator revealed he was only able to spend 17 minutes with his family in Honolulu before having to turn around and fly back to D.C.

17 minute visit w the fam pic.twitter.com/ToRptAHUxD — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 21, 2018

Outgoing Democratic North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp also tweeted her return, after what was supposed to be her final departure from the swamp following her election loss in November.

“Just landed back in DC to vote no on the [continuing resolution],” said Heitkamp. “The Senate already passed a bipartisan bill to fund the government. Now the House needs to pass it and the President should sign it.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Urges Trump To ‘Dig In And Not Give In’ To Get Border Wall Funding)

“I have already supported $5 billion once for border security and Republicans couldn’t get it across the finish line,” she continued. “For two years, I’ve been asking for the administration’s plan for border security at the Southern Border. Crickets. No corporate board room would give a CEO money for a project without a plan.”

The House passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday that includes $5.7 billion for the wall. The Senate will vote on the bill Friday, in light of the current funding bill’s Dec. 21 expiration. With a 51-seat majority, Republicans are short of the necessary 60 votes to pass the stopgap, and no Democrats are expected to vote in favor.

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal noted he had to take the train back to vote against the funding bill, calling the situation a “presidential free fall.”

“Riding Amtrak back to the Senate vote, the only firm tracks seem to be the ones under the train,” tweeted Blumenthal. “Bipartisan leadership must restore rational governing abandoned by an impetuous, petulant chief executive.”

