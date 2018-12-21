Pennsylvania Governor Has A New Location In Mind For The Super Bowl

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf would like to bring the Super Bowl to his state.

It’s no surprise that the governor of a state that is home to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heinz Field or the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field would want to make a bid to host a Super Bowl. What is surprising is that Wolf would want to bypass both those iconic venues for a college stadium. (RELATED: It’s Shocking How Empty The Stadium Was For Thursday Night Football)

.@GovernorTomWolf wants to see the Eagles play the Steelers in the Super Bowl…at Beaver Stadium. https://t.co/vl1l90RF3T — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 20, 2018

I’m angling for an all Pennsylvania Super Bowl. Maybe the @NFL would let them play at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. If not, I root for the Steagles. https://t.co/9oaZ3buwyc — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 19, 2018

Wolf responded to a question about whether he was an Eagles or Steelers fan by offering to have the game played in Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.

“I’m angling for an all-Pennsylvania Super Bowl,” Wolf said. “Maybe the NFL would let them play at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.”

While Wolf clearly made his comment in jest, it is fun to think about. There are few things in college football so beautiful as a night game at Beaver Stadium.

Maybe the NFL should be receptive to the idea of playing the biggest game in all of sports at a college stadium.

