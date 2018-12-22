Political Dance Off! Watch Bad Dancing From Politicos

Politicians and media hosts are not known to be the best dancers. Here is a fun mashup of folks on both sides of the aisle getting their groove on while Fox News anchor Bret Baier raps.

Check out the awkward dancing from former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to former NBC talk show host Megyn Kelly, and even Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts running and dancing at a gay pride parade with a rainbow boa wrapped around her.

There’s even politicians like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May captured on film dancing. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.